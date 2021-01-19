Black Clover Season 4’s upcoming episodes revealed, what we know on Season 5

Some of the episodes of Black Clover Season 4 are yet to be aired. While those episodes are still left, fans have already started wondering if the anime series would return with Season 5. Read further to know more about it.

Black Clover Season 4 has not completed, thus, the anime enthusiasts need to wait long for Season 5. The anime has only officially introduced Gadjah who already appeared in several episodes before Season 4. The other four Spirit Guardians Floga, Potrof, Sumuriku and Sarado) already had their manga debut after the six-month timeskip.

Black Clover Season 4 started airing on Tuesday, December 8 with the title 'The 5 Spirit Guardians'. Fans must have observed that different director is directing each episode. On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, fans will get the chance to be amused with the episode titled 'The Messenger from the Spade Kingdom'.

Some other imminent episodes of Black Clover Season 4 are 'Zenon's Power', 'The Great War Breaks Out', and 'Dante vs. The Captain of the Black Bulls Squad'. Those will be aired on January 26, February 2 and February 9 respectively.

Here's what the viewers have seen in Black Clover Season 4 episode 5 titled 'Quiet Lakes and Forest Shadows':

Sister Lily helps Ralph recover. Loropehika decides to keep capturing villages from the Spade Kingdom. Charmy has been pillaging the forests fruit and there is almost none left. Loropechika takes the girls to the royal hot spring to bathe where Undine is curious which of the girls is dating Asta. Noelle refuses to admit liking Asta while Mimosa admits she is too afraid to confess. Secre, who spends the most time with Asta, merely admits he has the best head for sitting on. Mimosa asks about Gaja and Loropechika who regretfully insists they are just friends.

Asta finds Charmy has eaten so much fruit she has gained weight. He suggests she stop eating so she sets her giant sheep chef on him. Yuno receives a message from Hage. Potrof teams up with Asta and Rill who manage to defeat Charmy. Rill claims he fights for the woman he loves and shows Asta a portrait of her, which Asta realises, is Charmy in her adult form, though Rill doubts it is Charmy due to her weight gain. Yuno travels to Hage where Ralph reveals that the Dark Triad stole the Spade Kingdom from the former royal family, House Grinberryall, and Yuno is their missing heir, Prince Yuno of House Grinberryall.

