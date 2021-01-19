Left Menu
Kaguya-sama Season 3 details revealed, what viewers can see in upcoming season

Kaguya-sama Season 3 details revealed, what viewers can see in upcoming season
Is Kaguya-sama: Love Is War confirmed for Season 3? The third season will not be coming out anytime soon as the anime series has been delayed due to the original video animation (OVA) movies.

The anime enthusiasts are quite happy after learning that Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is confirmed for Season 3. It will contain the storyline of Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who are the head honchos of the student council at a prestigious school for children of the elite, with Kaguya being the cream of the crop, Polygon noted.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 should cover the chapters where the student council organizes another cultural event. Miyuki plots a complex plan that he hopes will force a confession out of Kaguya in the third season.

The making of Kaguya-sama Season 3 was affected in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. We all know how the entertainment industry like any other sectors collapsed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The returning of Kaguya-sama for Season 3 was confirmed by the creators in October last year. This happened at a special event called Kaguya Sama Wants To Tell You On Stage. The anime will be produced by studio A1 Pictures as Kaguya-sama doesn't change its studio.

A1 Pictures is well known in Japan and other parts of the world for their beautiful work on The Seven Deadly Sins and Sword Art Online. The director Shinichi Omata helmed the project under the pseudonym Mamoru Hatakeyama.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

