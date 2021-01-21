Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drake delays new LP 'Certified Lover Boy'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:12 IST
Drake delays new LP 'Certified Lover Boy'

Rapper Drake has announced that his new album 'Certified Lover Boy' has been pushed back as he is focused on his health recovery.

The new album was earlier slated to release on Janaury 20 but in a statement posted on his Instagram story, Drake said that he will announce a new date.

''I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January,'' the 34-year-old rapper wrote.

''I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021,'' he added.

Though Drake has not shared any details on his surgery, but back in October, he had uploaded a photo of his leg in a brace, which led to speculations that he suffered a knee injury.

'Certified Lover Boy' will mark his sixth full-length studio album and will be the follow-up to 2018’s 'Scorpion'. His other albums were -- 'Thank Me Later' (2010), 'Take Care' (2011), 'Nothing Was the Same' (2013) and 'Views' (2016).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as Biden optimism bolsters riskier currencies

The dollar declined versus major peers on Thursday as optimism that new U.S. administrations massive stimulus package will bolster growth sapped demand for safe-haven currencies. Riskier commodity currencies were supported as Asian stocks f...

Mizoram reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state have now reached 4,346, including 69 active cases.No new death by this deadly virus was reported in the s...

Illegal construction:HC rejects Sood's plea against BMC notice

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaydismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywoodactor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegalconstruction carried out by him at his residential building insuburban Juhu.Justice Prit...

Brexit responsible for food supply problems in N.Ireland, Ireland says

Food supply problems in Northern Ireland are due to Brexit because there are now a certain amount of checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. British ministers have sought to pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021