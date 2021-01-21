Haikyuu!! Season 5’s delay is possible, what viewers can see next

Since Haikyuu!! Season 4 part 2 dropped its finale on December 19, last year, the anime lovers have turned aggressive to know when Season 5 will take place. Now Haikyuu!! Season 5 has become a highly anticipated anime series, thanks to the remarkable success of fourth season. Read further to know what you can see next.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is also possible to be different from Season 4 and other previous seasons. The fifth season may also be delayed. This is because Haikyuu!!'s official website and Twitter account have previously confirmed that the series fifth run will be delayed until a later date.

If some sources are to be believed, Haikyuu!! Season 5 will show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters.

The cast of the anime includes Ryusei Nakao as Tanji Washijo, Nobuyuri Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda, Yu Miyazaki as Sachiro Hirugmai, Jun Nazuka as Aran Ojiro, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya, Mamuro Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, and Yuu Hayashi as Ryunoksuke Tanaka.

Hinata seemed to be devastated and out of control in Haikyuu!! Season 4 after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warned him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he is never setting the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed Korai Hoshiumi's superb jump.

The official release time for Haikyuu!! Season 5 is yet to be announced. However, the release can take place in summer this year based on the rumors. But the delay is likely to take place as the impact of coronavirus pandemic is still not over.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

