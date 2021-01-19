Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Punch Man Season 3: More focus on Saitama's life, is Garou close to beasts?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:21 IST
One Punch Man Season 3: More focus on Saitama's life, is Garou close to beasts?
One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time like Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to be released by the completion of 2020. The previous season garnered huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans' mind for another season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time like Season 2. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. Hence, the third season is likely to take a good amount of time so that the creators can work on it dedicatedly and make it memorable.

The anime lovers are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here's the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

Garou will be seen going into the relationship of beasts in One Punch Man Season 3. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. However, nothing has been made clear and everything is vague currently. We need to wait for some more time to have some more clarity on it.

The theme of One Punch Man Season 3 will center around Saitama's life. He will be seen defeating his rivals with one punch. But his confrontation with Garou will be quite different. He is likely to take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Here is the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3 – Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

Although Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 is surely going to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 5 release date confirmed, more focus on joint training arc

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Love thy neighbour and get a COVID jab, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, received a COVID-19 vaccine and urged people across the world to accept the jab, saying that getting vaccinated was part of the Christian commandment to love our neighbour as ourselves. The leader...

Pant has silenced his critics forever: coach Sinha

Rishabh Pants coach Tarak Sinha on Tuesday said his ward has silenced his critics forever by playing the innings of his life during Indias successful run chase to win the series-clinching fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.Pant, 89 n...

Now ITDC will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Now ITDC will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla....

Hong Kong extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

Hong Kong will extend work-from-home arrangements for civil servants by a week until Jan. 27, the government said on Tuesday, as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.On Monday, Hong K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021