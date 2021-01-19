One Punch Man Season 3: More focus on Saitama's life, is Garou close to beasts?

One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to be released by the completion of 2020. The previous season garnered huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans' mind for another season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time like Season 2. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. Hence, the third season is likely to take a good amount of time so that the creators can work on it dedicatedly and make it memorable.

The anime lovers are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here's the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

Garou will be seen going into the relationship of beasts in One Punch Man Season 3. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. However, nothing has been made clear and everything is vague currently. We need to wait for some more time to have some more clarity on it.

The theme of One Punch Man Season 3 will center around Saitama's life. He will be seen defeating his rivals with one punch. But his confrontation with Garou will be quite different. He is likely to take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Although Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 is surely going to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

