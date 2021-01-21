Left Menu
UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled again this year, organisers say

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:24 IST
Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled for the second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us," the organisers said on Twitter. "Tickets for this year will roll over to next year."

