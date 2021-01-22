Left Menu
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 release date revealed, will Goku, Vegeta learn new techniques?

Updated: 22-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:56 IST
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 release date revealed, will Goku, Vegeta learn new techniques?
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 spoilers will explain the meaning behind the words of Oracle fish. Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super

The recent release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 highly excited the manga lovers across the planet. However, they are little bit disappointed after learning that Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 will be about after a hiatus of exactly one month. Read further to know what you can see in the next chapter.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 are expected to be out around February 13 or 14. Here is the preview of the imminent chapter – New Arc (Granola the Survivor Saga) A fierce battle involving the Universe begins!

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 will show Vegeta and Goku learning some new techniques. Beerus hinted that the Gods have a lot of tricks in their arsenal apart from the Ultra Instinct. According to BlockToro, Granola is also training to get stronger in order to beat the revived Frieza and that information is still not clear.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 spoilers will explain the meaning behind the words of Oracle fish where it cites, "The Balance of the 7th Universe is changing soon, the Strongest fighter of the Universe will be born…" It seems that Granola could soon become stronger than Goku or there could be a totally new character introduced in the manga storyline.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 will be available in English and Spanish through both the web and mobile applications in February.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 is expected to be released on February 20, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

