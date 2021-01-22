Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Heroic hymn of the people': Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown

China managed to quash the virus months later with strict control measures and life in Wuhan has largely returned to normal, but the government's early response drew widespread public criticism. The documentary, a co-production between state media and the Hubei Propaganda Department, was released in theatres nationwide and features tearful scenes inside Wuhan's hospitals, including medical staff tending to patients and shots of empty streets.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:52 IST
'Heroic hymn of the people': Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown

China premiered a patriotic documentary film on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown, part of a broader effort by authorities to cast the government's early response to COVID-19 in a positive light. Small numbers of viewers gathered in Beijing to watch the film "Wuhan Days and Nights" as it opened to the public exactly a year after Wuhan went into a surprise 76-day lockdown in the early hours of Jan. 23, 2020.

Wuhan, in the central province of Hubei, is believed to be the epicentre of the global pandemic that has infected nearly 100 million people and killed over two million so far. China managed to quash the virus months later with strict control measures and life in Wuhan has largely returned to normal, but the government's early response drew widespread public criticism.

The documentary, a co-production between state media and the Hubei Propaganda Department, was released in theatres nationwide and features tearful scenes inside Wuhan's hospitals, including medical staff tending to patients and shots of empty streets. "It is using life to record life, and create a heroic hymn of the people," said a state media article posted on the Wuhan government website following an early viewing for medical workers in the city Wuhan.

State media have described the film as the first major documentary on China's outbreak. "YEAR OF STRUGGLE"

Dozens of laudatory documentaries have been released by local propaganda authorities and government-backed media on China's COVID-19 outbreak, evoking wartime analogies to describe the actions of medical workers and policymakers, including President Xi Jinping. The film's release comes as China battles a fresh wave of infections after months of apparent success in containing the virus. Authorities are discouraging travel during next month's Lunar New Year holiday and have imposed lockdowns on some cities, in an eerie repeat of last year.

"I wanted to learn how China got through the hardship," said a woman surnamed Li, 32, who was one of the first people to see the film in Beijing. "We've been through a year of struggle and hard work, and now there are new cases in many places." Beijing has also sought to control the narrative around the outbreak by silencing critics.

There was an outpouring of public grief and anger in February 2020 following the COVID-19-linked death of a Chinese doctor who had been reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the disease. In December, a Chinese court jailed citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for four years for sharing her own series of first-hand accounts from Wuhan's streets and hospitals.

Wuhan has officially recorded 46,483 cases of the disease and 3,869 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Talks between Govt, farmers continuing since Oct; There have been 11 rounds, one with officials so far: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Talks between Govt, farmers continuing since Oct There have been 11 rounds, one with officials so far Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....

Thaen influenced and inspired by true-life events: Director

An ambulance driver of the hospital demanded money from him, to carry his beloved ones dead body to their remote hamlet. Unable to meet the demand, he was finally forced to carry the body on his shoulder, all the way to their remote village...

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple construction

Amaravati, Jan 22 PTI Telugu film actor and Jana Senaparty chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh forthe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS APunit head Bharat, in the presence ...

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

With political partiesapprehending violence and unrest in poll-bound West Bengal,Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said thecommission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power andmisuse of the government machinery.The CEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021