Deepika Padukone has her own Bernie Sanders meme

Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the viral memes surrounding US Senator Bernie Sanders' look at the US presidential inauguration ceremony, which has taken the social media by storm. A number of celebrities have shared the memes on their Instagram stories, and now Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has happily joined the bandwagon. The 'Cocktail' actor shared the meme on the photo-sharing application and asked her Instafam to suggest a caption for the rib-tickling post.

The picture sees her seated on the counter of a kitchen preparing something, where she is joined by Bernie. While Sanders is seen seated in the regular viral avatar, Deepika is dressed in a striped pullover and has a little tensed expression on her face. The post prompted hilarious responses from the 'Om Shant Om' actor's followers with her actor husband suggesting a caption that says, "Namak zara kam daalna beti."

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be sharing screen space with Deepika in ace director Shakun Batra's next film, took the famous 'Rasode mei kaun tha (who was in the kitched)' reference for suggesting a caption for the picture. "When you realise Rasode mein ye the," the 'Gully Boy' actor commented. The picture of Sanders with his cozy mittens and grandpa jacket went viral after he appeared at the inauguration ceremony of the 46th US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)