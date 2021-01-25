SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to release on October 13

Left Menu
Director SS Rajamoulis period action film Rise Roar Revolt RRR will hit the screens on October 13, the makers announced on Monday. The release date of the Telugu language movie was announced on the official Twitter page of the film.

Director SS Rajamouli's period action film ''Rise Roar Revolt'' (''RRR'') will hit the screens on October 13, the makers announced on Monday. Scripted and directed by Rajamouli of ''Baahubali'' fame, ''RRR'' stars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The release date of the Telugu language movie was announced on the official Twitter page of the film. ''Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021. #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th,'' the tweet read. ''RRR'' was earlier slated to be released on January 8, 2021 in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam as well. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

Charan will play Ramaraju, while NTR Jr will be seen in the role of Bheem.

The team resumed production on the film here in October last year with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

''RRR'' also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Cast of the film including NTR Jr, Charan, Bhatt and director Rajamouli also shared the release date of the movie on the microblogging site.

