Police arrest serial killer in Hyderabad

A 45-year-old man, who wasallegedly involved in 18 cases of murder of women, besidesother offences, was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

With his arrest, two recent cases of murder of womenhave been detected.

The man, a stone cutter, was apprehended by thesleuths of city police Task Force and the police of RachakondaCommissionerate.

Earlier, he was arrested in 21 cases, including 16cases of murder for gain, four property offences and one caseof escaping from police custody.

He got married at the age of 21, but his wifeeloped with another man within a short period and he bore agrudge against women since then, police said.

He started his criminal activity in 2003, targetingsingle women by offering them money for sexual favours.

He would kill his victims after consuming liquor or toddy with them and then flee after stealing their valuables, police added.

