House of the Dragon's cast revealed, HBO’s effort to recreate Game of Thrones’ magic

Ever since the announcement of Game of Thrones' prequel House of the Dragon, fans are going insane to know what will happen and when it will be released. Unfortunately, they need to have patience as we all are far away from its release.

HBO earlier confirmed House of the Dragon, a prequel that is based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire and Blood' will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of House Targaryen.

The HBO president, Casey Bloys said to Deadline that House of the Dragon Season 1 would be released in April 2022, as Games of Thrones releases each season in April. He further revealed that writing on House of the Dragon is underway and there were no casting details to announce it. Even though HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," he told Deadline.

According to Fansided's Winter is Coming, HBO will give its effort to recreate the magic of Games of Thrones with House of the Dragon. That will tell the story of a brutal civil war known as the Dace of the Dragons that tore Westeros apart over 100 years before the original show.

House of the Dragon Season 1 will see the actors such as Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen.

The names of other actors playing the roles of Otto Hightower, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Prince Aegon Targaryen, Criston Cole, Mysaria, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, and Harrold Westerling in House of the Dragon are yet to be announced.

House of the Dragons will reportedly follow the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon's Conquest. It will also cover up the events of the Targaryen Civil War commonly called Dance of the Dragons. Even the plot is said to be quite interesting and fascinating.

House of the Dragon Season 1 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in April 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

