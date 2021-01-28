Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Corky Lee, 'unofficial Asian American photographer laureate,' dies from COVID-19

Corky Lee, a photojournalist who pushed for greater Asian American representation through his work over five decades, died on Wednesday in New York City due to complications from COVID-19. Lee, 73, was admitted to Long Island Jewish Hospital in Forest Hills on Jan. 7, said Karlin Chan, a fellow community activist. Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony next month, marking a career in film, television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the Golden Globes, said on Tuesday that Fonda would receive its Cecil B. deMille award at the Feb. 28 ceremony. 'Iron Man' Downey launches funds in environmental fight

As inventor Tony Stark, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. transformed into superhero Iron Man. Now the Oscar nominee is taking action against environmental threats to the planet. Downey is looking to sustainable technology to tackle issues like deforestation and microplastics. Fiennes, Mulligan unearth treasures in 'The Dig'

Carey Mulligan helps unearth a trove of ancient treasures in "The Dig" but one excavation stunt terrified the actor during filming - ensuring co-star Ralph Fiennes did not suffocate while buried in mud. Based on the book by John Preston, the Netflix film, released on Friday, recounts the 1939 Sutton Hoo archaeological discovery, described by Britain's National Trust as a find that "would revolutionise our understanding of early England". Rockin' in a 'space bubble': Flaming Lips hold socially-distanced show

American rock band The Flaming Lips have come up with a creative way to put on live shows in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic - putting themselves and their audience in protective "space bubbles". The group performed two concerts over the weekend in Oklahoma, where audience members danced along while enclosed in plastic bubbles. Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson may be one of the most successful and popular celebrities in Hollywood, but he says there's a lot more to his life than wrestling champion, football player and actor. In the new TV comedy series "Young Rock," starting on NBC on Feb. 16, fans can watch stories from his colorful but complicated life growing up in multiple places. HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series - report

The hit "Game of Thrones" fantasy franchise may be expanded to animation in a new series for streaming service HBO Max, The Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday. Executives at HBO Max, owned by AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, have started holding meetings with writers about a possible animated drama series for an adult audience, the publication said. U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said. Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California. In depths of pandemic, one fashion designer turns hand to being a movie director

French fashion designer Julien Fournie first learned to wield a pair of scissors, then to design a dress on an iPad. Now, the global pandemic has forced him to pick up a new skill - as movie director. Paris Haute Couture Week is normally a riot of runway shows where the fashion crowd congregate in sumptuous locations. This year, COVID-19 means most live events are off. Cannes Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed until July because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. Last year's event was cancelled and replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)