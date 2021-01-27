Kingdom Chapter 668: Release set on Jan 31, did Rei stab Shiki? what more we know

The manga enthusiasts are quite excited after learning that Kingdom Chapter 668 is going to released within a few days. The plot will reveal what happened in the battle between Rei and Shiki and how the latter died in the ritual. Read further to know more on the imminent Kingdom Chapter 668.

The translation of most of the dialogues for Kingdom Chapter 668 has been done as the manga leaks are gradually becoming clear. The new chapter's spoilers drop a shocking image featuring Rei and Shiki.

It seems to be a mystery as to how Shiki died after a ritual. As Kai believes Rei has something to do it, the truth will finally be revealed in Kingdom Chapter 668. According to Business Times, the initial seems to be stabbing her sister, though their facial expressions suggest the opposite.

The manga lovers can see in Kingdom Chapter 668's newly released image that Rei stabs a member of a clan, but they are uncertain of who the other person is. At first look, it might look like Kyou Kai but Kai has longer hair now. Thus, she moved out of the list.

The manga aficionados will be disappointed after knowing that Kingdom Chapter 669 will be on a break for a week. Chapter 669 will be out on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Ten asks if Rei actually killed Shiki. Kyoukai says probably. Ten realizes why Rei's in the darkness but asks if she can even be saved. Kyoukai doesn't know however she understands that the one who holds the key to saving Rei is Shiki, BlockToro gives the flashback.

Kingdom Chapter 668 is slated to be out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The raw scans are expected to be out two to three days before its official release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

