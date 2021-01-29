Left Menu

Norway's King Harald V hospitalised for tendon surgery

His son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, is taking over his fathers duties.Harald underwent a heart valve replacement last year to improve his breathing.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:19 IST
Norway's King Harald V hospitalised for tendon surgery

Norway's King Harald V was admitted to the main hospital in Oslo to undergo surgery for an injured tendon over his right knee, the palace said Friday.

The 83-year-old king's surgery is scheduled for Saturday and he will be on sick leave until February 14, the royal household said. His son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, is taking over his father's duties.

Harald underwent a heart valve replacement last year to improve his breathing. Doctors ruled out COVID-19.

The king's aortic valve was replaced with an artificial valve in In 2005. Such valves have an expected lifespan of 10-15 years, the royal household said.

Harald is Norway's head of state, but his duties are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.

He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, on Jan. 17, 1991.

The country's first native-born king since the 14th century, he won hearts in his egalitarian country by leading the national mourning in 2011 for the 77 victims of mass killer Anders Behring Breivik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouris district.Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.The Indian Army also retaliated. ANI...

Taliban visit Moscow, voice hope US will honour peace deal

After a round of talks in Moscow, the Taliban said Friday they expect the United States to fulfill its pledge to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May.Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, who led the Taliban delegation that met with sen...

BRIEF-Ontario To Make COVID-19 Testing Mandatory For International Travellers Arriving At Pearson Airport - Globe And Mail

Jan 29 Reuters - ONTARIO TO MAKE COVID-19 TESTING MANDATORY FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS ARRIVING AT PEARSON AIRPORT - GLOBE AND MAIL Source text httpstgam.ca39uiELv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021