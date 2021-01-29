Norway's King Harald V hospitalised for tendon surgery
His son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, is taking over his fathers duties.Harald underwent a heart valve replacement last year to improve his breathing.PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:19 IST
Norway's King Harald V was admitted to the main hospital in Oslo to undergo surgery for an injured tendon over his right knee, the palace said Friday.
The 83-year-old king's surgery is scheduled for Saturday and he will be on sick leave until February 14, the royal household said. His son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, is taking over his father's duties.
Harald underwent a heart valve replacement last year to improve his breathing. Doctors ruled out COVID-19.
The king's aortic valve was replaced with an artificial valve in In 2005. Such valves have an expected lifespan of 10-15 years, the royal household said.
Harald is Norway's head of state, but his duties are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.
He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, on Jan. 17, 1991.
The country's first native-born king since the 14th century, he won hearts in his egalitarian country by leading the national mourning in 2011 for the 77 victims of mass killer Anders Behring Breivik.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- King Olav
- Crown Prince Haakon
- Norway
- Behring Breivik
- egalitarian
- Harald V
- Oslo
ALSO READ
Norway ex-minister's partner found guilty of making threats against democracy
Norway: Former minister's ex-partner gets 20-month sentence
Norway adjusts advice after vaccine deaths but isn't alarmed
Pfizer to reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe, says Norway
Norway ex-minister's partner found guilty of making threats against democracy