PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-01-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 12:04 IST
Joel Kinnaman joins ‘In Treatment’ reboot at HBO

Actor Joel Kinnaman is set to star in HBO's ''In Treatment'' reboot.

According to Variety, the reimagined series focuses on a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba), who is wrestling with her own issues.

Kinnaman will star as Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has resurfaced, bringing further complication to Brooke’s personal life.

The half-hour drama also features actors Anthony Ramos, Liza Colon-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, and Quintessa Swindell. The project is currently in production, but no premiere date has been fixed yet. HBO Entertainment is producing the reboot in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg.

Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein are serving as executive producers.

The original “In Treatment” series featured actors Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. It was based on the Israeli series “BeTipul.” PTI SHDSHD

