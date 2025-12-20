Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches 'Mustabu' for Student Hygiene

'Mustabu', a personal hygiene program for students, was launched statewide in Andhra Pradesh by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Initiated by district collector Prabhakar Reddy, this initiative aims to improve student health, hygiene, and self-confidence with no additional costs to families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:05 IST
In an effort to boost hygiene and self-confidence among students, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated 'Mustabu', a personal hygiene initiative, in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

Originating from the brainchild of Parvatipuram Manyam district collector Prabhakar Reddy, 'Mustabu', meaning 'getting ready' in Telugu, was introduced statewide from Tallapalem social welfare residential school, targeting tribal students initially.

Naidu highlighted that 'Mustabu' is designed to nurture cleanliness and leadership qualities without incurring costs, emphasizing the importance of early efforts in shaping a bright future for students. Additionally, the government plans to conduct health tests for 75 lakh students across the state.

