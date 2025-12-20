Andhra Pradesh Launches 'Mustabu' for Student Hygiene

In an effort to boost hygiene and self-confidence among students, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated 'Mustabu', a personal hygiene initiative, in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

Originating from the brainchild of Parvatipuram Manyam district collector Prabhakar Reddy, 'Mustabu', meaning 'getting ready' in Telugu, was introduced statewide from Tallapalem social welfare residential school, targeting tribal students initially.

Naidu highlighted that 'Mustabu' is designed to nurture cleanliness and leadership qualities without incurring costs, emphasizing the importance of early efforts in shaping a bright future for students. Additionally, the government plans to conduct health tests for 75 lakh students across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)