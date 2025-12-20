Left Menu

'U-Turn': Stories of Kashmir's Complexities

U-Turn and Other Stories by Gauri Shankar Raina delves into the nuanced realities of contemporary Kashmiri society, addressing environmental issues, cultural identity, and social divides. The stories, translated by Pankaj Bhan, highlight both personal narratives and broader societal concerns through a diverse cast of characters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:04 IST
'U-Turn': Stories of Kashmir's Complexities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Award-winning writer Gauri Shankar Raina's latest collection, 'U-Turn and Other Stories', offers a deep dive into the complexities of modern Kashmiri society. Through a series of compelling narratives, the book captures the realities of environmental challenges, cultural identity, and the persistence of social divides in the region.

Spanning three decades of Raina's writing, the stories, translated by Pankaj Bhan, paint a vivid picture of the Kashmiri-speaking community. They explore the deteriorating environment, the struggles of minority groups, and the younger generation's determination amid societal challenges.

The title story, 'U-turn', exemplifies the collection's broader themes, tackling the conflict between ecological preservation and commercial interests. Other tales, such as 'The Shroud-Maker', uncover the social and political tensions in the valley, allowing readers an intimate view of the region's complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025