'U-Turn': Stories of Kashmir's Complexities
U-Turn and Other Stories by Gauri Shankar Raina delves into the nuanced realities of contemporary Kashmiri society, addressing environmental issues, cultural identity, and social divides. The stories, translated by Pankaj Bhan, highlight both personal narratives and broader societal concerns through a diverse cast of characters.
Award-winning writer Gauri Shankar Raina's latest collection, 'U-Turn and Other Stories', offers a deep dive into the complexities of modern Kashmiri society. Through a series of compelling narratives, the book captures the realities of environmental challenges, cultural identity, and the persistence of social divides in the region.
Spanning three decades of Raina's writing, the stories, translated by Pankaj Bhan, paint a vivid picture of the Kashmiri-speaking community. They explore the deteriorating environment, the struggles of minority groups, and the younger generation's determination amid societal challenges.
The title story, 'U-turn', exemplifies the collection's broader themes, tackling the conflict between ecological preservation and commercial interests. Other tales, such as 'The Shroud-Maker', uncover the social and political tensions in the valley, allowing readers an intimate view of the region's complexities.
