Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, questioning its opposition to the government-backed VB-G RAM G Bill and its supposed aversion to Lord Ram. He pointed out that while the original employment guarantee scheme was known as NREGA, the Mahatma Gandhi name was appended during election periods.

Yadav expressed puzzlement over the Congress's behavior, noting that they had obstructed Ram temple projects. He highlighted that key Congress figures, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, have refrained from visiting the Ayodhya temple post-construction. He further criticized the Congress for walking out of Parliament proceedings prior to the bill's passage.

Despite Congress's protests, the Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizing its significance for rural welfare. The bill extends employment guarantees from 100 to 125 days and proposes a revised fund-sharing model. Section 6 empowers states to prioritize work during peak agricultural times.

