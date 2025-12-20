Uttar Pradesh Braces for Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Uttar Pradesh on high alert due to anticipated severe fog and cold weather conditions over the next few days.

The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow reported a significant reduction in visibility and cold day conditions recorded across the state. This includes major locations like Agra, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.

Forecasts indicate that these conditions will persist, prompting authorities to urge caution, especially as they may disrupt road, rail, and air traffic significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)