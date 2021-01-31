'Sex and the City' revival will include COVID-19 as part of storyline

American actor Sarah Jessica Parker is teasing new details about the upcoming HBO Max 'Sex and the City' revival, sharing that "COVID-19 will be a part of the storyline." While specific plotlines for each of the characters in the HBO Max revival titled 'And Just Like That' have been kept under wraps, Parker confirmed that the limited series will incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Variety.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Friday, the actor said that she is eagerly awaiting scripts from showrunner Michael Patrick King, who is leading an all-female writers' room. "It's incredibly diverse in a really exciting way," Parker said of the show's new writers, who will infuse the series with new "life experience, political world views, and social world views."

Spilling the beans about the storyline, Parker said writing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic into the plot was a no-brainer, given that the series' setting is New York City. "COVID-19 will obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all," the actor said.

Parker also said that she is excited to see how the women will tackle mid-life in the upcoming revival of the much-loved chick flick drama. "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," said Parker.

"You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today," she added. The revival will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship now in their 50s.

The upcoming series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be returning. Along with Patrick King, the revival will be executive produced by Parker, Nixon, and Davis. No release date for the show has been announced yet. Fans of the show have long sought another installment of the popular franchise, which originally aired as a TV show on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and scored two spin-off movies. (ANI)

