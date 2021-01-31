Left Menu

'Sex and the City' revival will include COVID-19 as part of storyline

American actor Sarah Jessica Parker is teasing new details about the upcoming HBO Max 'Sex and the City' revival, sharing that "COVID-19 will be a part of the storyline."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:40 IST
'Sex and the City' revival will include COVID-19 as part of storyline
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, Image courtesy: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Sarah Jessica Parker is teasing new details about the upcoming HBO Max 'Sex and the City' revival, sharing that "COVID-19 will be a part of the storyline." While specific plotlines for each of the characters in the HBO Max revival titled 'And Just Like That' have been kept under wraps, Parker confirmed that the limited series will incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Variety.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Friday, the actor said that she is eagerly awaiting scripts from showrunner Michael Patrick King, who is leading an all-female writers' room. "It's incredibly diverse in a really exciting way," Parker said of the show's new writers, who will infuse the series with new "life experience, political world views, and social world views."

Spilling the beans about the storyline, Parker said writing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic into the plot was a no-brainer, given that the series' setting is New York City. "COVID-19 will obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all," the actor said.

Parker also said that she is excited to see how the women will tackle mid-life in the upcoming revival of the much-loved chick flick drama. "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," said Parker.

"You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today," she added. The revival will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship now in their 50s.

The upcoming series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be returning. Along with Patrick King, the revival will be executive produced by Parker, Nixon, and Davis. No release date for the show has been announced yet. Fans of the show have long sought another installment of the popular franchise, which originally aired as a TV show on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and scored two spin-off movies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's Modi breaks silence on months long farm protests

Indias prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday protesters that stormed New Delhis Red Fort had caused insult to the country, his first public comments on a months-long farmers agitation that turned violent last week. Tens of thousands o...

DM apologises over 'dumping' of homeless people outside Indore

Indore District Magistrate ManishShukla on Sunday said he has apologised to God for the localadministrations action of dumping homeless people outside thecity amid the cold weather, which led to a public outrage.Congress general secretary P...

Farmers dance to folk tunes at night as cops put up barbed wires, barricades at Ghazipur border

Hundreds of farmers, who reached a key protest site on the Delhi-Meerut highway in Ghazipur on the national capitals border with Uttar Pradesh, danced to upbeat tunes overnight as more supporters continued to pour in on Sunday.Security meas...

Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax: BJP leader

Newly inducted BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said on Sunday there is no need for the ruling Trinamool Congress to remain in power as the party has claimed that 99 per cent of development work has already been undertaken by it.Speaking at a rall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021