Shahid Kapoor sets fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym

Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who is a huge fitness freak, is sweating it out in the gym even on an early Monday morning.

01-02-2021
Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who is a huge fitness freak, is sweating it out in the gym even on an early Monday morning. Setting major fitness goals, the 'Kabir Singh' actor shared a mirror selfie from the early morning workout session flaunting his perfectly ripped biceps and suave physique.

The picture sees the 39-year-old actor posing in front of a mirror dressed in an all-black ensemble. "Good Morning," the 'Jersey' actor wrote along with the picture shared on his Instagram stories. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. Lately, he has starred in movies like 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab', 'Rangoon', and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.

Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. (ANI)

