One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

When is One Punch Man Chapter 140 going to be released? The manga lovers in Japan and across the world are highly excited with the recent release of Chapter 139. Now they are ardently waiting for the release of Chapter 140. Read further to know more about it.

The manga enthusiasts will be a tad disappointed after learning that One Punch Man won't be out with Chapter 140 in this week. The upcoming chapter can show Blast stronger than the manga lovers thought and totally different from the webcomics. It is now also confirmed that Blast is not Saitama and the black box he holds is some sort of a black hole device.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 140 are yet to be out. According to BlockToro, the hype around Blast will soon be revealed as the hero is now casually showing up at every place.

One Punch Man Chapter 140 is likely to show some more powers of Blast. The interaction between Saitama and Blast was so funny and fans are hoping that they work together in the future more often.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 140 will be out a few days before the manga release in the form of raw or digital scans. There are so many parallels between Saitama and Blast as the latter doesn't even remember Tatsumaki whom he helped a few years ago and just handles any threats with ease.

One Punch Man Chapter 140 is likely to be released on Tuesday, February 9. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

