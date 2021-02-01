Left Menu

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:49 IST
One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed
The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 140 will be out a few days before the manga release in the form of raw or digital scans. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

When is One Punch Man Chapter 140 going to be released? The manga lovers in Japan and across the world are highly excited with the recent release of Chapter 139. Now they are ardently waiting for the release of Chapter 140. Read further to know more about it.

The manga enthusiasts will be a tad disappointed after learning that One Punch Man won't be out with Chapter 140 in this week. The upcoming chapter can show Blast stronger than the manga lovers thought and totally different from the webcomics. It is now also confirmed that Blast is not Saitama and the black box he holds is some sort of a black hole device.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 140 are yet to be out. According to BlockToro, the hype around Blast will soon be revealed as the hero is now casually showing up at every place.

One Punch Man Chapter 140 is likely to show some more powers of Blast. The interaction between Saitama and Blast was so funny and fans are hoping that they work together in the future more often.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 140 will be out a few days before the manga release in the form of raw or digital scans. There are so many parallels between Saitama and Blast as the latter doesn't even remember Tatsumaki whom he helped a few years ago and just handles any threats with ease.

One Punch Man Chapter 140 is likely to be released on Tuesday, February 9. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1003 release set this week, what can happen to Sanji, Nami, Usopp, Yonko

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Makers announce wrap on 'Hungama 2'

The makers of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Pranita Subhash and Meezaan Jafri starrer upcoming comedy-drama Hungama 2 on Monday announced a wrap on the shoot. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared...

Security forces guarding Pak, China receive enhanced funds in budget

The central security forces guarding the India-Pakistan, Sino-Indian and other frontiers have received an increased amount of funds amidst continuous tension with Indias western and northern neighbours.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ha...

Mumbai: 5 people held near mall, 130 kgs ganja seized

Five people were arrested inMumbais Kurla area allegedly with 130 kilograms of ganja, anofficial of Mumbai polices Anti Narcotics Cell said onMonday.The five, hailing from Mumbai, neighbouring Thane, andGodavari district in Andhra Pradesh, ...

FM ups infra, healthcare spending to lift economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed a sharp increase in expenditure on infrastructure, doubling of healthcare spending and raising of the cap on foreign investment in insurance in her Budget for the next fiscal in a bid t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021