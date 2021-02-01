People News Roundup: Prince Harry receives apology over story saying he turned back on military

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Harry receives apology over story saying he turned back on military

Britain's Prince Harry has won an apology and substantial damages from the publishers of the Mail on Sunday after he sued the tabloid for libel over claims he had turned his back on the military when he ended his royal role. Harry launched the legal action after an article in the paper in October said he had lost touch with the Marines, a commando force of the British navy with which he had a formal relationship until he stepped back from royal duties last March.

