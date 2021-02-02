Odd News Roundup: Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one; Fur flies ahead of Super Bowl as puppies take the field

Left Menu

Teams 'Ruff' and 'Fluff' face off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee. The puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field during the three-hour event.

Updated: 02-02-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 02:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

Scandinavia's biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants. Swedish nurse and film fan Lisa Enroth was chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg Film Festival's castaway who will spend a week on the remote island of Pater Noster watching film after film.

Fur flies ahead of Super Bowl as puppies take the field

Fur will fly ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday as 70 puppies compete in the 'Puppy Bowl' to encourage animal adoptions. Teams 'Ruff' and 'Fluff' face off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee. The puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field during the three-hour event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

