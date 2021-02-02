Left Menu

Novel bring to readers stories of pre-partition Lahore

So this book was born, Jain, a debut novelist, told PTI.While story of Harjeet, who belongs to a landlord Sikh family and married into a Hindu family, revolves around her affair with a Muslim man against the backdrop of the growing Hindu-Muslim divide second protagonist Amiya, born out of wedlock to a British army officer and a Brahmin girl and married at 19, is a story of her troubled marriage and how she struggled to become a writer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:18 IST
Novel bring to readers stories of pre-partition Lahore

A new novel set in the backdrop of pre-partition Lahore, from the turn of the century to the time of Independence, offers powerful accounts of desire, love, society and politics.

''Written on the Wind'', published by Rupa, is written by writer-astrologer Anuradha Kumar-Jain. The book, essentially a story of two women, takes a probing look at the struggles and aspiration of a nation and its people.

''Both my parents were refugees from Pakistan, and my growing years were filled with stories about the land and the lives they had left behind. Those were narratives of loss, but also of love and humour and family gossip and I found in myself a desire to chronicle some of the anecdotes and events before they were lost forever. So this book was born,'' Jain, a debut novelist, told PTI.

While story of Harjeet, who belongs to a landlord Sikh family and married into a Hindu family, revolves around her affair with a Muslim man against the backdrop of the growing Hindu-Muslim divide; second protagonist Amiya, born out of wedlock to a British army officer and a Brahmin girl and married at 19, is a story of her troubled marriage and how she struggled to become a writer. ''I wanted the historical background to be as factually accurate as possible, so a lot of time was spent in research, and I do hope that the story proves to be an engaging one,'' said the Delhi-based writer.

The 250-page book, priced at Rs 295, is presently available for sale on online and offline stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer-WHO

Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday. For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the most commonly occurring cancer globally, Andre Ilbawi, a ca...

Coronavirus variant accounts for up to 20% of cases in Paris - hospital executive

The highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain now accounts for up to 20 of infections in the wider Paris region, a leading hospital executive said on Tuesday, calling for more restrictive measures to rein in the...

Mukesh Choudhary, new big star in MMA professional Fight.

Jaipur Rajasthan India, February 2 ANIPNN Mukesh Gora was born in Jaipur Rajasthan, India and has represented India as a Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighter worldwide. He specializes in Wushu and Kickboxing and has won gold, silver and bronze me...

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar joins '1962: The War in the Hills'

Actor Akash Thosar, best known for starring in acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, has been roped in to feature in Disney Hotstar series 1962 The War in the Hills, the makers announced on Tuesday.Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the project is set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021