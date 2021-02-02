Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests assistant film director

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)on Tuesday evening arrested assistant film director RishikeshPawar in connection with a drugs case linked to the death ofBollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

Pawar was detained by the NCB in the morning and hewas arrested following questioning, the official said.

The name of Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor,had cropped up during interrogation of other accused arrestedearlier in the case, said Sameer Wankhede, zonal directorof the central agency.

The NCB had earlier raided Pawar's residence andseized some gadgets.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in suburbanBandra on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probingRajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs anglerelated to the case.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugsnexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last fewmonths. The central anti-drugs agency had also arrested anumber of drug peddlers.

