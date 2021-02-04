Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

According to the theories encircling Black Clover Chapter 281, not all the ten Qliphoth devils will come out in this arc as even two of them are enough. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The manga lovers in Japan and across the planet are excited as they have come quite close to the release of Black Clover Chapter 281. They are happy because the creator of Black Clover has not gone for a break after the release of Chapter 280. Read further to know more about it.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 281 will be out on Thursday, February 4. The summary will be updated once the manga raw scans are properly translated into English.

Here are the spoilers and leak compilation of Black Clover Chapter 281:

Lore about the two ancient demons (majin).

Julius uses his last page.

The ancient demon goes straight for the king.

Kasier (purple orca cap), Krisch (Mimosa bro) and Solid try to fight but difference in power is too great.

Julius last page is increasing his power and age temporarily, so he's back !!!!!!

Julius spell is extremely short and he immediately turns back into a kid.

The imminent Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal something related to Qliphoth devils. Basically, there are 10 Qliphoth devils as per the tree legends and only two (Naamah and Lilith) have come out in the Black Clover manga series so far, BlockToro noted. There are still eight Qliphoth devils that are yet to be released.

Here are the 10 Qliphoth devils – Naamah, Baal, Belphegor, Asmodeus, Lilith, Adramelech, Astaroth, Lucifuge (Lucifero), Moloch (Megicula), and Beelzebub (Zenon's devil).

According to the theories encircling Black Clover Chapter 281, not all the ten Qliphoth devils will come out in this arc as even two of them are enough. It could be possible that Yuki Tabata introduces the other eight devils in some future manga story arc.

On the other hand, Black Clover Chapter 281 can also feature William and Yami that may mean they may be finally rescued. If this takes place accordingly, these two may also join the action.

Black Clover Chapter 281 is set to be out on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

