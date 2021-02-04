Left Menu

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:08 IST
One Punch Man Chapter 140 is likely to show some more powers of Blast. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

The manga lovers in Japan and across the world are excited as they have come quite close to the release of One Punch Man Chapter 140. Now, this is the time for the spoilers to be out.

Time has come for the spoilers of One Punch Man Chapter 140 to be out. Now it is already confirmed that Blast is not Saitama and the black box he holds is some sort of a black hole device. Here, Blast is quite stronger than manga lovers ever thought of and he is very different from the webcomics.

If One Punch Man Chapter 140 will be based on the webcomic, the Cadres will soon enter the plot, as reported by BlockToro. The manga enthusiasts are predicting that this is the right time for the Cadres to come out. If the plot takes this route, the upcoming chapter may follow the webcomic events where Psykos will be hidden somewhere.

One Punch Man Chapter 140 is likely to show some more powers of Blast. His interaction with the protagonist Saitama was very funny and now the manga lovers are expecting that they will often work together in the future.

On the other hand, the upcoming One Punch Man Chapter 140 can reveal Genos at his limit, as BlockToro noted. Tatsumaki will have no enemies to fight. If the Cadres indeed come out, they will be the formidable enemies that will challenge these heroes.

The imminent chapter can also focus on Saitama, Blast, Manako and Flashy. It is likely to feature their situations and portray more of their severe dynamics.

One Punch Man Chapter 140 is likely to be released on Tuesday, February 9. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Fight in One Punch Man Season 3 can involve Atomic Samurai, Flashy Flash, Zombieman

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

