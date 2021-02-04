Kingdom Chapter 669’s release delayed, will Rei face Shiki like Kai faced Shou?

The release of Kingdom Chapter 668 at the end of January highly excited the manga enthusiasts but they are now highly disappointed as the manga has gone for a break for two weeks. However, they are ardently waiting to know what Kingdom Chapter 669 can bring in for them.

The translation of most of the dialogues for Kingdom Chapter 669 has yet to be done. The time is quite early to predict what can happen in the upcoming chapter.

The spoilers for Kingdom Chapter 669 will be out soon. The upcoming chapter has yet to receive the summary. The raw scans of Chapter 669 will be leaked on the web world, but you are suggested to wait for the official English translation.

In Kingdom Chapter 669, the manga enthusiasts will be surprised to see the other side where Rei will have to face Shiki once again like Kai faced Shou. According to BlockToro, Kai could easily trance Rei into the afterlife and a proper Shiki vs Rei rematch could happen.

The release date of Kingdom Chapter 669 has been pushed back for two weeks after the release of Chapter 669. It is really hard to predict what will take place in Chapter 669 of Kingdom as Yasuhisa Hara is currently writing things based on fiction and not the actual storyline. The afterlife trance and magical techniques have not actually happened, so it is hard to know what happens next.

Kingdom Chapter 669 will not be released this week. It is slated to be released on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The raw scans are expected to be out two to three days before its official release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

