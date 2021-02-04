FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Thursday for the best performances in film and television in 2020. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out on April 4:

BEST MOVIE CAST ENSEMBLE “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) “Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES CAST ENSEMBLE “Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton” “The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country” “Ozark”

BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE “Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant” “The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek” “Ted Lasso”

BEST ACTOR, MOVIE Riz Ahmed “Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Anthony Hopkins “The Father”

Gary Oldman “Mank” Steven Yeun “Minari”

BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE Amy Adams “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Vanessa Kirby “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan “Promising Young Woman”

