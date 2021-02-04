Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Brown, "This Is Us" Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton" BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me" Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" Catherine O'Hara, ("Schitt's Creek" BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:18 IST
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Thursday for the best performances in film and television in 2020.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out on April 4: BEST MOVIE CAST ENSEMBLE

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24) “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES CAST ENSEMBLE

“Better Call Saul” “Bridgerton”

“The Crown” “Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark” BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE

“Dead to Me” “The Flight Attendant”

“The Great” “Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso” BEST ACTOR, MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal" Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari” BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy” Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOVIE

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father" Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods" Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown" Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark" BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton" BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Catherine O'Hara, ("Schitt's Creek" BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...

Guyana nixes Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana on Thursday abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country, hours after China urged Georgetown to correct their mistake.Taiwans foreign ministry earlier on Thursday said it had signed an ...

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021