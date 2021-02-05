Vin Diesel hints what Fast & Furious 9 could focus on

The much-awaited Fast & Furious 9 was expected in summer last year but was delayed several times. The release date was pushed back to April 2, 2021 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now it has been pushed back again for two months.

Fast & Furious 9 is now officially scheduled to premiere on May 28, 2021. The action movie was originally set to release in April 2019.

As we all aware that almost all the entertainment industry projects suffered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, so those were halted or postponed for indefinite times. Fast & Furious 9's development also similarly suffered.

However, at the end of last year, Fast & Furious 9's director, Justin Lin tweeted a picture of the post-production team members in celebration of the film's audio mix being completed. He tweeted "#F9 mix officially finished!" Additionally, he retweeted, "Huge thank you to the best crew the world for working through such unprecedented times flawlessly."

Here is the synopsis of Fast & Furious 9:

"After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic."

The Fast & Furious creators have been releasing sequels for the last two decades. The viewers may be curious to know the origin of the story.

"Family is at the core of the Fast & Furious, and how you explore that and play with that is what makes for an interesting franchise. One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity. We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins," said Vin Diesel to EW.

Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 28, 2021. Stay tuned!