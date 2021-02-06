Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' pause production after crew member contracts COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-02-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 11:22 IST
Production on Josh Brolin-starrer Amazon series ''Outer Range'' has been halted after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision was made after the show's rigorous testing protocols, which follow industry safety guidelines, produced a positive result, reported Deadline. The show, which hails from Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, is expected to resume filming next week.

''Outer Range'' follows Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

Actors Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos and Isabel Arraiza also feature in the series.

