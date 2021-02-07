I'd love to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh
Actor Kate Walsh says she is open to reprising her role of Dr Addison Montgomery on the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy.The 53-year-old actor said the ABC series changed her life forever.Asked about the prospect of returning to Greys Anatomy, Walsh told US Weekly, Of coursePTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 12:25 IST
Actor Kate Walsh says she is ''open'' to reprising her role of Dr Addison Montgomery on the long-running medical drama ''Grey's Anatomy''.
The 53-year-old actor said the ABC series changed her life forever.
Asked about the prospect of returning to ''Grey's Anatomy'', Walsh told US Weekly, ''Of course! I mean, I'm here in western Australia so it would be a big trip so I'd have to see. But, yeah, I'm always open to it. I'm here. I couldn't be further away from Los Angeles right now. But maybe Addison could call in or zoom in.'' The actor starred on the show between 2005 and 2012, and said it has been ''an epic piece of my life''.
''It's been such an incredible run and has changed so many lives and has certainly changed my life. Whatever they decide I think obviously is a creative decision, but I was thrilled to be a part of it,'' she added.
Walsh reprised her role as Dr Montgomery in ''Private Practice'' between 2007–2013. The show was a spin-off series of ''Grey's Anatomy'', which is currently in its 17th season.
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria logs 17 days with no community COVID cases
Australia's PM reluctant to commit to medium-term climate goals - The Australian
Olympics-Swimming Australia eyes Plan B in case of Tokyo cancellation
Cricket-India count embarrassment of pace riches from Australia tour
Tennis-Spanish federation apologises to Tennis Australia over player quarantine