Left Menu

I'd love to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh

Actor Kate Walsh says she is open to reprising her role of Dr Addison Montgomery on the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy.The 53-year-old actor said the ABC series changed her life forever.Asked about the prospect of returning to Greys Anatomy, Walsh told US Weekly, Of course

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 12:25 IST
I'd love to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Kate Walsh says she is ''open'' to reprising her role of Dr Addison Montgomery on the long-running medical drama ''Grey's Anatomy''.

The 53-year-old actor said the ABC series changed her life forever.

Asked about the prospect of returning to ''Grey's Anatomy'', Walsh told US Weekly, ''Of course! I mean, I'm here in western Australia so it would be a big trip so I'd have to see. But, yeah, I'm always open to it. I'm here. I couldn't be further away from Los Angeles right now. But maybe Addison could call in or zoom in.'' The actor starred on the show between 2005 and 2012, and said it has been ''an epic piece of my life''.

''It's been such an incredible run and has changed so many lives and has certainly changed my life. Whatever they decide I think obviously is a creative decision, but I was thrilled to be a part of it,'' she added.

Walsh reprised her role as Dr Montgomery in ''Private Practice'' between 2007–2013. The show was a spin-off series of ''Grey's Anatomy'', which is currently in its 17th season.

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CJM's phone call leads to Faruqui's release after SC order

A day after a Supreme Court bailorder, it took a late night phone call from a Chief JudicialMagistrate that prodded Indore jail authorities to swiftlymake arrangements for the release of stand-up comedian MunawarFaruqui, who is accused hurt...

I'd love to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh

Actor Kate Walsh says she is open to reprising her role of Dr Addison Montgomery on the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy.The 53-year-old actor said the ABC series changed her life forever.Asked about the prospect of returning to Gre...

Tennis-Li, Kontaveit share 'hard quarantine' WTA trophy

Anett Kontaveit and Ann Li shared the Grampians Trophy on Sunday after time ran out to complete the Australian Open warm-up tournament arranged to give match practice to the players who endured 14 days of hard quarantine in Melbourne.All pl...

Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally open its three stands to spectators

The MA Chidamabaram Stadiums three stands -- I, J and K -- will be thrown open for spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.The three stands were sealed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021