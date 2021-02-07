Left Menu

Tom Holland would love to play James Bond

I mean I look pretty good in a suit Id be like a really short James Bond, Holland said on Variety Award Circuit podcast.The actor was last seen in psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, which released on Netflix in September.Before starring in the third chapter of Spider-Man, Holland will again change gears with crime drama Cherry, in which he will reunite with Russo Brothers after Avengers Endgame, and Chaos Walking, a sci-fi action adventure thriller.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 13:28 IST
Tom Holland would love to play James Bond
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

''Spider-Man'' star Tom Holland says he would love to suit up and play British spy James Bond in future.

The 24-year-old actor, who is best known for essaying the role of Peter Parker/ superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, quipped at 5' feet 6 inches, he will be a ''really short'' Agent 007.

''Ultimately as a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond. So y'know, I'm just putting that out there. I mean I look pretty good in a suit! I'd be like a really short James Bond,'' Holland said on Variety Award Circuit podcast.

The actor was last seen in psychological thriller ''The Devil All the Time'', which released on Netflix in September.

Before starring in the third chapter of ''Spider-Man'', Holland will again change gears with crime drama ''Cherry'', in which he will reunite with Russo Brothers after ''Avengers: Endgame'', and ''Chaos Walking'', a sci-fi action adventure thriller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Sinner downs Travaglia to take Great Ocean Road Open title

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-64 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open final on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to have won two ATP titles since Novak Djokovic in 2006.The 19-year-old, who won the Sofia ...

Uttarakhand floods: HM Amit Shah speaks to state CM; assures all help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods in the states Chamoli distr...

Farmers' protest limited to certain area: Agri minister Tomar

Union Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the ongoing farmersprotest against the Centres three new farm laws is limited toa certain area, and expressed hope to break the deadlock overthe issue soon.Talking to reporters i...

Rahul Gandhi only leader who can take on mantle of Congress presidentship: Bhupesh Baghel

Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can take on the mantle of the Congress presidentship as he is the one who has been taking a strong stand on important issues without bowing to governments pressure, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021