Left Menu

Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

Serena Williams debuted a striking single-legged leotard in her first match in the Australian Open on Monday, paying homage to the Olympic track champion Florence Griffith Joyner, known for her long, colourful fingernails and flamboyant outfits. Well, watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing," Williams told a press conference.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:16 IST
Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

Serena Williams debuted a striking single-legged leotard in her first match in the Australian Open on Monday, paying homage to the Olympic track champion Florence Griffith Joyner, known for her long, colourful fingernails and flamboyant outfits. After wearing the black, red and pink catsuit to dispatch Germany's Laura Siegemund, Williams credited Nike for coming up with the idea to channel FloJo, as the athlete was popularly known, and spoke of her admiration for the late athlete.

"I was inspired by FloJo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up. Well, watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing," Williams told a press conference. Joyner's Olympic records for the 100 and 200 metres set in Seoul in 1988 still stand, although her early death at 39 from a seizure raised suspicions of possible steroid use that tarnished her legacy.

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court," Williams said. The idea to tap FloJo for inspiration came from the Nike team, she told a press conference.

"I was like, Oh, my God, this is so brilliant...Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it. It became this." Williams is not the first celebrity to pay fashion homage to Joyner. During a tribute to Black athletics stars at Halloween in 2018, singer Beyoncé wore a single-legged maroon leotard.

Her husband Jay-Z wore a tracksuit and gave black power salute, in a nod to Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who made the gesture at the 1968 Mexico Olympic to protest racial injustice after finishing first and third in the 200 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Century Plyboards arm's new unit in Africa begins commercial production

Century Plyboards India on Monday said its subsidiarys newly set up veneer manufacturing unit in Africa has started commercial production.The newly set up veneer manufacturing unit of the companys wholly-owned subsidiary Century Gabon SUARL...

Cricket-India spared follow-on but trail England by 360 runs

India were bowled out for 337 on the penultimate day of the opening test against England on Monday but while they were spared the ignominy of the follow-on they trailed the tourists by 360 runs at tea.England, who posted a mammoth 578 in th...

German industrial production flat after 7 months of gains

Industrial production in Germany, Europes biggest economy, stagnated in December after seven consecutive months of gains, official data showed Monday.The figure from the Economy Ministry followed data on Friday that showed factory orders dr...

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over Rs 41 lakh: Defence Minister

The induction ceremony of the first five Rafale jets at the Ambala Air Force base on September 10 last cost the exchequer a little over of Rs 41 lakh including Rs 9.18 lakh GST, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021