The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Ian Somerhalder talks on reboot with Andy Cohen

Everyone's favorite, The Vampire Diaries was earlier rumored to be released in March 2021. Julie Plec, Vampire Dairies' developer earlier revealed that they were delighted with the ending of the series. Plec and other creators were not eager to discuss it in the meeting.

Future of The Vampire Diaries is not assured despite fans are still keeping hope for Season 9. The original cast for the previous seasons can return in the ninth season, such as Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Michael Malarkey as Enzo, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, and Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling.

Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role in the future if The Vampire Diaries returns for Season 9. He jokingly said he would never prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Not only, Ian Somerhalder, his former love, Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role.

One of the lead actors, Ian Somerhalder had a recent conversation with Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show. Nikki Reed's husband, Ian Somerhalder disclosed that he has 'not heard anything about Season 9.'

The 42-year old actor discussed the rumors on The Vampire Diaries Season 9 that had been circulating in the last couple of months, mainly since the eighth season dropped its finale.

"Like what would happen? Stefan and Damon are, you know — Damon has like gray hair and they're, they have canes like, 'Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby'," Ian told Andy Cohen. "You know what I mean? No."

According to Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries already had a satisfying run for the eight seasons, thus chance of Season 9 is almost negligible. "Listen, it ran it, it ran a great course. And now it's still living. That's what's so amazing. It's still living," Ian Somerhalder added.

Chance of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is slim. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6's discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?