TreeShade Books Releases Vineet Bajpai’s Latest Novel, 1857 - The Sword of Mastaan

New Delhi, 5th February 2021 – Delhi-based publishing house, TreeShade Books, today announced the release of their latest book 1857 – The Sword of Mastaan. This period drama cum historical thriller has been written by national bestselling author Vineet Bajpai. The book has been launched simultaneously across online and offline stores all over India. This is author Vineet Bajpai’s fifth fiction novel and eighth book overall. His widely acclaimed Harappa Trilogy, comprising Harappa – Curse of the Blood River, Pralay – The Great Deluge, and Kashi – Secret of the Black Temple, was a national bestseller. His iconic Harappa Series has sold over 2.5 lac copies, making it one of the biggest successes in the history of Indian fiction. 1857 is part two of the Mastaan Trilogy. The first part of the trilogy, Mastaan – The Fallen Patriot of Delhi, was released in October 2019. On the occasion of the launch, Shobhit Saxena, Head of Sales at TreeShade Books, said, “Vineet has been a literary sensation over the last few years and we are proud to be his publishing partners. With the Harappa Trilogy Vineet has firmly established himself among the top fiction writers of India. I am certain that the Mastaan Trilogy will propel his popularity to an even higher orbit.” Speaking on the occasion of the book’s nationwide unveiling, author Vineet Bajpai said, ‘I am delighted to present 1857 – The Sword of Mastaan to my readers. The Great War of 1857 has always been a controversial subject. Was it a sepoy mutiny, a social rebellion or a nation’s war for liberty? What were the city and the people of Delhi like, when the mighty uprising had swept across large swathes of northern India? In the Mastaan Trilogy, I have tried to bring together history, legend and an Indian perspective, inter knitted with immortal characters like Mirza Ghalib, Jon Nicholson, Bahadur Shah II, William Hodson and Zeenat Mahal. I am sure my readers will enjoy it as much as they loved the Harappa Trilogy.’ TreeShade Books specializes in the publication of genres such as historical fiction, fantasy, period thrillers, mythological fiction, contemporary action, and crime and mystery. Furthermore, the publication house also published work in the areas of self-help, lifestyle, and business management. The release of the English edition of the novel will be followed by the Hindi editions, which will also be published by TreeShade Books. The Hindi edition of Mastaan – The Fallen Patriot of Delhi is slated for launch in March this year. To know more, please visit: TreeShade Books About TreeShade Books: TreeShade Books is a Delhi-based publishing house with a nationwide sales and distribution network. Several bestselling authors such including Vineet Bajpai, S Venkatesh, Harini Srinivasan, Vadhan, Aditya Shroff, Tarun Gautam and Apeksha Rao have been published by TreeShade Books. PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)