The Expendables 4: Patrick Hughes returns as director, know more on ‘A Christmas Story’

The avid action movie lovers would be disappointed to know that the much-awaited movie The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. However, they are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming installment of The Expendables franchise.

There was a gap of 2 years between each of The Expendables movies. But The Expendables 4 would be late to premiere as its filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans are excited after learning that the Millennium Media's president, Jeffrey Greenstein said in November 2020 that the production would start its work on The Expendables 4 after various delays.

The Expendables 4 is so far planned to release in 2022. However, in January 2020, a spin-off film titled The Expendables: A Christmas Story, was announced to develop with a budget of $70 million. D.J. Caruso-directed spin-off film is set to release in December 2021. Max Adams joined as the scriptwriter. Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise their roles. Tony Jaa is cast in an undisclosed role.

By August 2020, a Spanish distribution company, Vértice Cine working with Lionsgate and Millennium Films announced its involvement. It revealed that Patrick Hughes will return as the director of The Expendables 4. It announced the release possible in 2022. It was later reported that Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, and Dolph Lundgren would likewise be important for the fourth film. They are returning to reprise their role in the main cast including Sylvester Stallone.

In May last year, Sylvester Stallone and Avi Lerner got an idea from Jean-Claude Van Damme that he could play the role of an antagonist in The Expendables 4. Based on the proposal, the upcoming movie will portray him as a brother of Jean Vilain named Claude Vilain. Claude Vilain will train his team (including Van Damme's son and daughter, actors Kris and Bianca Van Damme), to fight the old squad of The Expendables, lead by Barney Ross.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to be out anytime in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

