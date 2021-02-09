Storm Reid comes aboard action thriller 'One Way'

Left Menu

Euphoria star Storm Reid will feature alongside Travis Fimmel, Colson Baker and Kevin Bacon in action thriller One Way.Andrew Baird of Zone 414 fame will direct the movie from a script by Ben Conway, reported Deadline.Besides Reid, actors Casie Baker, Drea de Matteo, Meagan Holder, Thomas Francis Murphy, Luis Da Silva Jr, Rhys Coiro, Danny Bohnen and Scotty Bohnen have also been added to the cast.

''Euphoria'' star Storm Reid will feature alongside Travis Fimmel, Colson Baker and Kevin Bacon in action thriller 'One Way'.

Andrew Baird of ''Zone 414'' fame will direct the movie from a script by Ben Conway, reported Deadline.

Besides Reid, actors Casie Baker, Drea de Matteo, Meagan Holder, Thomas Francis Murphy, Luis Da Silva Jr, Rhys Coiro, Danny Bohnen and Scotty Bohnen have also been added to the cast. ''I was looking for a young actress with the same power and talent as Jodie Foster in 'Taxi Driver'. When my producing partner Martin Brennan showed me Storm, I knew right away we found her. ''To round out the cast with such great and seasoned talents as Drea, Meagan, Luis and Rhys and the rest of them; I feel extremely lucky. I take great care in casting and this truly is and exceptional ensemble," Baird said.

''One Way'' follows Freddy (Baker), who goes on the run with a bag full of cash after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. ''With a potentially fatal wound, he slips onto a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. After a call for help, Freddy's estranged father (Bacon) betrays him, notifying the crime boss where he is. With his life slipping through his fingers, Freddy is left with very few choices to survive,'' the official plotline read.

The project will be produced by Thomasville Pictures, with Bill Grantham, Stephen Fingleton and Highland Film Group's Fraser and Perrier serving as executive producers. The film is currently in production in Thomasville, Georgia. Reid rose to fame with her breakthrough role in Disney's ''A Wrinkle in Time''. She most recently starred in ''The Invisible Man'' and Netflix miniseries ''When They See Us''.

She will next be seen in James Gunn's antihero ensemble film 'The Suicide Squad', scheduled to release in August 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

