Left Menu

Tourism ministry spent around Rs 37 crore in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism: Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:33 IST
Tourism ministry spent around Rs 37 crore in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism: Minister

The Ministry of Tourism has spent around Rs 37 crore in 2019-2020 to promote domestic tourism in the country, Union minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Patel said that while around Rs 63 crore was spent in 2018-2019, around Rs 25 crore was spent in 2017-2018 on promoting sites within the country.

These included campaigns through print media, television, online, radio, theatre and text messages, he said.

''The Ministry of Tourism obtains media plan and releases campaigns through the Bureau of Outreach Communication (BOC), Doordarshan and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).The campaigns are for all states of India and are not state-specific,'' the minister said.

In reply to another question, he said the ministry launched the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative in January 2020 with the objective of creating awareness among the citizens about the rich heritage and culture of the country and to promote domestic tourism. This initiative is in line with the August 15, 2019 address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking every citizen to visit at least 15 destinations by the year 2022.

''Under this initiative, the ministry is carrying out promotional activities like webinars, online pledge and quiz programmes to generate awareness among the public about the country and its tourism destinations/products, including lesser known ones. 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative is being promoted extensively on social media and the website of the ministry and by domestic India tourism offices,'' Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM launches Knowledge Mission

As part of helping theeducated youth upskill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan onTuesday launched the Kerala Knowledge Mission which aims totransform the state to a knowledge economy.At an event held at Mascot Hotel here, Vijayan saidthe mis...

Future Group cos shares hit upper circuit after Delhi HC order

Shares of Future Group companies touched upper circuit limits on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi High Court stayed a previous order maintaining status quo on the groups Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance.On BSE, Future Retail Ltd FRL shares ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.506 p.m.In a first for the country, the Indian Army is using its dogs for quick detection of COVID-19 to cut down time delays associated ...

Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. Bleary-eyed and wearing tattered clothes, the men are exhausted from an ordeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021