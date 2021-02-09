Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:28 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next
The League of Villains along with the new prisoners (Overhaul, Muscular, Stain, Moonfish and All for One) are loose and the country requires Endeavor. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

The recent release of My Hero Academia Chapter 300 highly amused the manga lovers and now they have already fixed their gaze on Chapter 301. They want to know what they can have in the next chapter.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 301 are yet to be revealed. However, the imminent chapter will focus on the dilemma faced by Endeavor regarding his Hero status. According to BlockToro, Endeavor is thinking to quit as a Pro Hero too, but almost everyone is leaving the Hero Society and things are very dangerous now.

Here's the preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 301 – Now is the time when the path of being a 'father' and a 'hero' crosses and it means that Endeavor have to confront Dabi or give up being a Hero.

Albeit the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 301 are yet to be released, still the upcoming chapter can focus on the antagonist's side who has been wreaking havoc across the city. Overhaul, Muscular, Stain, Moonfish and All for One are forces to be reckoned and there could be several internal strife too.

The League of Villains along with the new prisoners (Overhaul, Muscular, Stain, Moonfish and All for One) are loose and the country requires Endeavor. The public hates Endeavor and all the Heroes after the recent incident and things are very dangerous at the moment.

My Hero Academia Chapter 301 is set to be out on Sunday, February 14, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1004: Will Orochi die or fake his death? Possible release on Feb 14

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fear and love surround Escobar''s hippos thriving in Colombia

Tucked between mountain ranges, the sprawling palace of Pablo Escobar was home to kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals a private zoo of illegally imported animals that was the greatest ostentation of the feared drug king...

CIC refuses to disclose minutes of selection committee meetings to appoint Lokpal

The CIC has refused to allow disclosure of minutes of selection committee meetings to choose the chairperson and members of anti-graft body Lokpal.Over two years since an application seeking records pertaining to the selection of the countr...

US News Roundup: U.S. safety board to meet on Kobe Bryant fatal helicopter crash; As impeachment begins, New York accelerates probes of Trump's property dealings and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. safety board to meet on Kobe Bryant fatal helicopter crashThe National Transportation Safety Board NTSB meets on Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 heli...

UK minister discusses ties with Maha during Mumbai visit

UK Secretary for International Trade Elizabeth Truss on Tuesday discussed the environment, tourism and cultural ties between her country and Maharashtra during a visit here.Truss, who is also UK Minister for Women inequalities, visited the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021