My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

The recent release of My Hero Academia Chapter 300 highly amused the manga lovers and now they have already fixed their gaze on Chapter 301. They want to know what they can have in the next chapter.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 301 are yet to be revealed. However, the imminent chapter will focus on the dilemma faced by Endeavor regarding his Hero status. According to BlockToro, Endeavor is thinking to quit as a Pro Hero too, but almost everyone is leaving the Hero Society and things are very dangerous now.

Here's the preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 301 – Now is the time when the path of being a 'father' and a 'hero' crosses and it means that Endeavor have to confront Dabi or give up being a Hero.

Albeit the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 301 are yet to be released, still the upcoming chapter can focus on the antagonist's side who has been wreaking havoc across the city. Overhaul, Muscular, Stain, Moonfish and All for One are forces to be reckoned and there could be several internal strife too.

The League of Villains along with the new prisoners (Overhaul, Muscular, Stain, Moonfish and All for One) are loose and the country requires Endeavor. The public hates Endeavor and all the Heroes after the recent incident and things are very dangerous at the moment.

My Hero Academia Chapter 301 is set to be out on Sunday, February 14, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

