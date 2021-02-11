Left Menu

Avoid rallies, big public programs on Shiv Jayanti: Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:22 IST
Avoid rallies, big public programs on Shiv Jayanti: Maha govt

No processions or big gatheringsshould be organized on the birth anniversary of ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj on February 19 in view of COVID-19 situation,guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government said onThursday.

Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the iconic 17thcentury ruler, is celebrated with great fervor in the state.

But looking at the pandemic situation, the governmentwants simple celebrations this year.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, on theShivneri fort in Pune district and people gather on that andother forts in large numbers on the midnight of February 18every year, the official statement noted.

''But it is expected that Shiv Jayanti festival will becelebrated in a simple manner without coming together on a bigscale to avoid the spread of COVID-19,'' it said.

Processions, motorbike rallies should be avoided andcultural programs should be telecast through cable networks oronline platforms instead of holding them in public, theguidelines said.

Statues or portraits of Shivaji Maharaj can begarlanded in the presence of maximum of 10 persons byobserving social distancing, the government said.

Blood donation camps and programs to spread awarenessabout COVID-19, malaria, dengue and other diseases should beorganized while observing social distancing, the guidelinesadvised.

