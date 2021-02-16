Left Menu

Oprah Winfrey to interview Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on CBS

Veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey will interview Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for a CBS primetime special.The announcement of the comes on the heels of the couple announcing that Meghan is pregnant with their second child. Winfreys Harpo Productions is producing the CBS special.

16-02-2021
Oprah Winfrey to interview Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on CBS

Veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey will interview Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for a CBS primetime special.

The announcement of the comes on the heels of the couple announcing that Meghan is pregnant with their second child. Their son, Archie, is 21 months old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special is titled ''Oprah With Meghan and Harry'' and it will air on the network on March 7. It will be Prince Harry and former actor Meghan's first sit-down interview since their engagement in 2017.

The 90-minute programme will see the couple discuss their marriage, philanthropic efforts and their move away from Britain's royal family with Oprah, who also attended their wedding in 2018.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they would ''step back'' from their positions as senior members of the British royal family and moved to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

Since then, the couple have signed an overall deal with Netflix to produce programming for the streamer and a podcast deal at Spotify.

Oprah, who is one of the couple's neighbours, is also teaming up with Harry for a mental health docuseries for Apple TV Plus. Winfrey's Harpo Productions is producing the CBS special. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery are attached to executive produce, with Brian Piotrowicz as co-executive producer.

