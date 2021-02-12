Supergirl Season 6: Azie Tesfai shares valuable info on final season

The final season of Supergirl will end with interesting and memorable stories. Fans are quite disheartened as Supergirl Season 6 is the conclusion of the series, with many wondering if there Season 7 will take place in future.

However, Supergirl Season 5 wrapped up quickly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Do not worry, Supergirl Season 6 will satisfy the viewers answering all the previous questions as this is going to be the last season.

Azie Tesfai, who played Kelly Olsen on the CW's Supergirl, will join as the co-writer with the supervising producer J. Holtham. She has been assigned to pen episode 12 for Supergirl Season 6.

"I am so grateful to write for Supergirl's final season. It's been such an honor to play Kelly Olsen, a BIPOC and queer character in the DC universe," said Azie Tesfai.

"Working in our amazing writers' room and co-writing an episode has been an immensely educational and empowering experience. Writing is such a passion for me and I'm excited to continue on this creative journey," she added.

The Supergirl Season 6 is produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Entertainment, with Jessica Queller. The producers praised her acting talents. The executive producer Sarah Schechter said "Azie has been an integral part of Supergirl for the past two seasons and when she expressed a desire to write this episode we were thrilled. We couldn't be more excited or proud. She's deeply talented and her perspective is a welcome addition."

The showrunner of Supergirl Season 6 Robert Rovner expressed his gratitude by saying, "We are so excited to have Azie co-write this episode of Supergirl, on-screen, Azie has beautifully brought Kelly Olsen to life — we've been so impressed by her acting and now equally impressed by her writing. It's been especially wonderful collaborating with her on this episode."

The production of Supergirl Season 6 starts its filming and is set to arrive in midseason 2021 or even possibly in 2022. The DC comic character based on Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Supergirl Season 6 will conclude with 20 episodes.

Earlier, we notified you that Melissa Benoist would join the production in 2021 to reprise her role, Kara. The end of Supergirl Season 6 might follow the comic book that Kara Danvers will fly off to the future to join the superheroes' team.

Supergirl Season 6 is expected to premiere in mid-2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television drama series.

Also Read: Cobra Kai Season 4 is under process, Jon Hurwitz, Gianni DeCenzo reveal interesting facts