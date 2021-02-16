Left Menu

Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market

"Everydays - The First 5000 Days," by the American digital artist known as Beeple, comprises all the works of art that he has made over the course of 13 years. Christie's in New York said that because the venture was so new for the auction house, bidding in the Feb 27-March 11 online sale would start at just $100.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:32 IST
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market

Christie's on Tuesday said it was putting up for sale what it described as the first ever purely digital artwork offered by a major auction house. "Everydays - The First 5000 Days," by the American digital artist known as Beeple, comprises all the works of art that he has made over the course of 13 years.

Christie's in New York said that because the venture was so new for the auction house, bidding in the Feb 27-March 11 online sale would start at just $100. The art work carries what is known as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), a unique digital token encrypted with the artist's signature and which verifies its ownership and authenticity and is permanently attached to the piece.

The auction comes at a time of rapid expansion of the digital art market, where creators use computer generated imagery, scanned photos, manipulated videos and other medium to create original work. The recent introduction of NFTs opens the way for digital art to be sold in the same way as traditional paintings and sculptures.

"Not unlike the advent of Street Art as a blue chip collecting category, NFT-based art is on the threshold of becoming the next ingeniously disruptive force in the art market," Noah Davis, Christie's specialist in post-war and contemporary art said in a statement. Wisconsin-based Beeple started his "Everydays" project in 2007, vowing to create and post online a new work of art every day. "The First 5000 Days" comprises all of them in a single composition.

Beeple has a large following and has worked with pop singers like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to created visuals for their concerts. His artwork was also featured in Louis Vuitton's Women's Spring 2019 fashion collection. The Christie's auction follows its sale in October 2018 of a portrait produced entirely by artificial intelligence. “Portrait of Edmond Belamy," by the French art collective Obvious, sold for $432,500 and was described as the first portrait generated by an algorithm to come up for auction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MicroStrategy to borrow $600 million to fund bitcoin buying

MicroStrategy Inc said on Tuesday it would raise 600 million through a sale of convertible notes and use the proceeds to buy bitcoins, adding to the U.S. companys steadily growing investment in the cryptocurrency.Shares of MicroStrategy, th...

England deploys multi-risk model to find 1.7 million vulnerable to COVID

English health authorities will identify more people vulnerable to becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19 by combining risks factors including age, underlying clinical condition, ethnicity, body mass index and local levels of deprivati...

J-K organises fair for distributing farm machinery at subsidised rates

The Horticulture Department organised a mela in Srinagar on Tuesday for distributing machinery at subsidised rates to farmers after identifying their requirements. Several dealers and retailers had put up their stalls to showcase their mach...

L&T Finance Holdings raises Rs 2,998 cr through rights issue

LT Finance Holdings Ltd LTFH on Tuesday said it has closed its rights issue and has raised over Rs 2,998 crore.LTFH has closed its rights issue to raise Rs 2,998.61 crore. The rights issue was oversubscribed by approximately 15 per cent, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021