Stranger Things Season 4 will be ‘darkest season’ ever

The science-fiction horror TV series, Stranger Things Season 4 is under filming stage. The Duffer Brothers-created Season 3 left with emotional cliffhangers and Season 4 will be the 'darkest season' ever made.

In a conversation with CBC Listen (Canadian radio station), the Canadian star, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, said Season 4 will be bigger than before.

"Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, 'This is the darkest season that there'll ever be' – exploding rats and everything," he announced. "But really, season four so far… it's the darkest season that's ever been [made]," said Finn Wolfhard.

"Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker, and sadder – and everything. So I'm really excited for people to see it," Finn Wolfhard added.

He also confirmed that Stranger Things Season 4 was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the filming is under production now. Later he added, "I'm so excited for people to see it. It's been a long go at it."

Stranger Things Season 3, which premiered in July 2019, was quite impressive to the audience. The creators already hinted about the returning of the major characters. Natalia Dyer is returning to play Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things Season 4. She is very excited after reading the script. She also assures that the plot would be highly interesting to the audience.

"Oh my god, wow, like, wow!' So, while I can't say a lot, except that it's going to be a while before it comes out, it will be worth it. It's going to be big. It's going to be big!" said Natalia Dyer.

Netflix confirmed that the German male actor Tom Wlaschiha will play as Dmitri. Moreover, Robert Englund is joining the cast of Stranger Things Season 4 to play the role of Victor Creel. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn are newly added to the main cast.

Stranger Things Season 4's main cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (as Eleven / Jane Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb Mclaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington).

The official release date of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 is not announced yet. Stay tuned to get more updates.

