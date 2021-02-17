Witness Emraan Hashmi, Yukti Thareja's crackling chemistry in soulful ballad 'Lut Gaye'

The highly-anticipated romantic number 'Lut Gaye' featuring actor Emraan Hashmi and model Yukti Thareja is finally out and it is the pair's undeniable chemistry that makes the music video an absolute treat to watch. The single released by T-Series has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The beautiful lyrics of the song, which is based on a real-life incident, have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Emraan took to Instagram and shared a previously released teaser of the song announcing its launch on Wednesday. He captioned the post as, "Fall hard in love or not at all. How to love it right is what #LutGaye is all about. Song out! Tune in now. #LoveYouToDeath." In the music video, Yukti plays a bride who doesn't want to get married while Emraan plays a police inspector. The chemistry between the pair is sultry and romantic, though there's a twist in the tale towards the end which reveals the climax of this love story.

'Lut Gaye' introduces Yukti in her debut music video. She is a model and has done shoots for a number of brands, and shot to fame after her stint in the MTV show 'Supermodel of the Year'. Meanwhile, on the film front, Emraan is all set to play the villain in the upcoming untitled third 'Tiger' sequel. The actor is also reportedly shooting for his upcoming horror film 'Ezra', a remake of a 2017 Malayalam film of the same name, due to release in 2021.

His upcoming films also include 'Mumbai Saga' with John Abraham and 'Chehre' with Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)