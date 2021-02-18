Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended the man from Chembur in eastern suburbs, he said.

Counterfeit currency notes in denominations of Rs 500,200, 100 and 50, and with a face value of Rs 55,450, wererecovered from his on the spot, the official said.

After questioning, the police raided his residence inChembur and seized fake currency notes with a face value ofRs 3.43 lakh, he said.

A printer, ink and papers used in printing counterfeitnotes were also recovered from his home, the official said.

During interrogation, it came to light that theaccused was jobless and had got the idea of printingcounterfeit currency notes from a popular online video-sharingplatform, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)